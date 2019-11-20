Orangeburg officer stole $17K from evidence room: SLED

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – An Orangeburg police officer is on the other side of the law after being accused of stealing more than $17,000 in evidence.

According to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Carl Wayne Schultz, took the money from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Evidence Room on September 6.

The money, totaling $17, 167.58 was to be deposited into an account at the City of Orangeburg.

Schultz is charged with misconduct in office.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.