Angel Trees : How you can help celebrate the Season of Giving

Salvation Army Angel Trees now up in area locations for you to help make a child's Christmas wish come true

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Calling all of Santa’s helpers! You have a chance to help ABC Columbia make a child’s Christmas wish come true.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are up in area locations for the holidays.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes, that they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child from the Angel Tree and buy a gift.

The trees will be up through December 8, 2019. For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/

Below is a list of locations where you can find an Angel Tree:

Columbiana Centre Mall on Harbison (In front of JC Penny)

100 Columbiana Cir, Columbia, SC 29212

Walmart on Dutch Fork Rd

1180 Dutch Fork Rd, Irmo, SC 29063

Lexington Starbucks locations

5555 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072

105 Saluda Pointe Ct A, Lexington, SC 29072

Cupcake Down South in the Vista

1213 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201