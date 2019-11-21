Clemson falls at Penn State Thursday night

University Park, Pa. – Four Lady Lions scored in double-figures and Clemson couldn’t overcome a first-half deficit, as Penn State downed the Tigers, 68-55, on Thursday night. The win moves Penn State to 3-2 on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 2-3.

Kobi Thornton led Clemson with 16 points off the bench, while Amari Robinson added nine and a team-high eight rebounds. Kendall Spray totaled six points on the night, while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Tylar Bennett blocked two shots and grabbed seven boards on thenight.

The Lady Lions closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to open up a gap early, then pushed the lead to 15 in the first 6:00 of the second quarter. The Tigers couldn’t get closer than 11 in the rest of the first half, but opened the second half on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 40-32 and force a Penn State timeout. Clemson continued the run, cutting the PSU lead to one, but the Lady Lions responded with a 10-0 run to push the lead back to 11. Clemson cut the lead to single-digits again in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

Clemson is back in action on Sunday, welcoming No. 5 South Carolina to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 2:00 p.m. tipoff, set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.