Clemson goes on 23-0 run, races to victory over Alabama A&M

CLEMSON, S.C. – Controlling the action from start to finish, the Clemson University men’s basketball team picked up a commanding victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday. The Tigers won 87-51 at Littlejohn Coliseum to round out their 5-game homestand to kick off the season.

The Tigers (4-1) were highly efficient from the field, compiling a field-goal percentage of 53.1 percent. Bench production was key for the Tigers, as 40 of Clemson’s points came from players inserted into the game off the bench. The Bulldogs (0-5) committed 18 turnovers, and Clemson took advantage by racking up 31 points off turnovers. The Tigers also made a mark beyond the arc, knocking down 12 3-point shots.

Al-Amir Dawes served as Clemson’s floor general on the night, with the freshman leading all scorers with 19 points to go along with his five rebounds. Tevin Mack recorded 16 points for the Tigers, going 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. Trey Jemison chipped in 10 points and five boards, both career-high marks, and Hunter Tyson tabbed 10 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Miller led the Bulldogs with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

In the early goings, the Tigers took an 8-0 lead before the Bulldogs got on the board. A 23-0 run was what provided Clemson with plenty of breathing room, though, resulting in the Tigers going up 34-7 at the 7:24 mark. John Newman III highlighted Clemson’s dominant first half by posterizing his defender on a two-handed slam dunk.

Leading 54-19 at halftime, the Tigers did not let up in the second half, racing to a 36-point victory. Walk-on Wells Hoag made his Clemson debut in the second half. Hoag excited the Littlejohn crowd by connecting on a 3-ball after chasing down a loose ball. Ten different Tigers etched their names into the scoring column in the 87-51 triumph, with Hoag contributing five points.

Clemson will journey to Las Vegas for its next contest, as the Tigers are set to take part in the 2019 MGM Resorts Main Event. The Tigers’ first action in the tournament will see them match up with the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday, Nov. 24. The contest is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.