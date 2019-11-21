Dabo Swinney named semifinalist for Coach of the Year Award

Mike Gillespie,

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has been named as one of 22 semifinalists for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, which is presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. The list includes a field of 22 candidates for the award who have been selected by the MFC National Selection Committee. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school.

2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Semi-Finalists

Troy Calhoun Air Force
Eli Drinkwitz Appalachian State
Matt Rhule Baylor
Bryan Harsin Boise State
Jim McElwain Central Michigan
Luke Fickell Cincinnati
Dabo Swinney Clemson
Dan Mullen Florida
Kirby Smart Georgia
Tom Allen Indiana
Scott Satterfield Louisville
Ed Orgeron LSU
Mike Norvell Memphis
P.J. Fleck Minnesota
Ken Niumatalolo Navy
Ryan Day Ohio State
Lincoln Riley Oklahoma
Mario Cristobal Oregon
James Franklin Penn State
Rocky Long San Diego State
Sonny Dykes SMU
Kyle Whittingham Utah

 

Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday Nov. 21stand close on Sunday, Dec.8th. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Dec.9th and run until Dec. 27th. The winner will be announced Dec. 29th.

The formal presentation of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club’s National Awards Gala on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Tropicana Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA Head Football Coaches, Sports Information Directors and selected national media. Jeff Monken of Army-West Point was the 2018 winner of the award.

Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts