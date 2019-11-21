Dabo Swinney named semifinalist for Coach of the Year Award
The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has been named as one of 22 semifinalists for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, which is presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. The list includes a field of 22 candidates for the award who have been selected by the MFC National Selection Committee. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school.
2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Semi-Finalists
|Troy
|Calhoun
|Air Force
|Eli
|Drinkwitz
|Appalachian State
|Matt
|Rhule
|Baylor
|Bryan
|Harsin
|Boise State
|Jim
|McElwain
|Central Michigan
|Luke
|Fickell
|Cincinnati
|Dabo
|Swinney
|Clemson
|Dan
|Mullen
|Florida
|Kirby
|Smart
|Georgia
|Tom
|Allen
|Indiana
|Scott
|Satterfield
|Louisville
|Ed
|Orgeron
|LSU
|Mike
|Norvell
|Memphis
|P.J.
|Fleck
|Minnesota
|Ken
|Niumatalolo
|Navy
|Ryan
|Day
|Ohio State
|Lincoln
|Riley
|Oklahoma
|Mario
|Cristobal
|Oregon
|James
|Franklin
|Penn State
|Rocky
|Long
|San Diego State
|Sonny
|Dykes
|SMU
|Kyle
|Whittingham
|Utah
Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday Nov. 21stand close on Sunday, Dec.8th. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Dec.9th and run until Dec. 27th. The winner will be announced Dec. 29th.
The formal presentation of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club’s National Awards Gala on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Tropicana Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA Head Football Coaches, Sports Information Directors and selected national media. Jeff Monken of Army-West Point was the 2018 winner of the award.