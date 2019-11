One canine companion honored for saving owner

Beaufort, SC (WOLO) — You may remember a story we first told you about back in October whee we introduced you to a dog named Curly.

Curly is the Low-Country dog who rescued his owner from a burning building.

Thursday Curley was honored by his home town of Beaufort for sniffing out trouble and saving his owner’s life.

Kristen Rary has the story of this hero hound.