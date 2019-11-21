Suspect out on bond is now charged with two burglaries at a laundromat

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say a man who was out on bond is now charged with two burglaries at a laundromat.

Authorities say Derrick Miller, 40, is charged with two counts each of burglary/safecracking, possession of burglary tools, malicious injury to personal property and petit larceny.

Deputies say by the time of his arrest on Tuesday, Miller was released on $15,000 bond on Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charges of second-degree burglary, among others, that were filed in May 2019.

According to investigators, the machines at a Five Chop Road Laundromat were broken into Tuesday before 4 a.m.

Deputies say Miller was spotted inside the business, where he told them he covered the security cameras and acted as a lookout for someone else.

According to a investigative report, Miller was found with two flat bars and a quantity of money, and was taken into custody.

Officials say he was connected with an October 28 incident of the same type at the same location. The laundry machines were broken into on that date as well.

Authorities say Miller’s bond was set at $34,750 during a hearing on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the burglary charge alone could bring up 30 years in prison for Miller.