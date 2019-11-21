Travis Etienne named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named as one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

The semifinalists (in alphabetical order) are:

LeVante Bellamy (Sr.) Western Michigan

A.J. Dillon (Jr.) Boston College

J.K. Dobbins (Jr.) Ohio State

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Jr.) LSU

Travis Etienne (Jr.) Clemson

Kenneth Gainwell (Fr.) Memphis

Chuba Hubbard (So.) Oklahoma State

Xavier Jones (Sr.) SMU

Zack Moss (Sr.) Utah

Jonathan Taylor (Jr.) Wisconsin

To determine the 2019 finalists, members of the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes after this week’s games. Three finalists for the award will be named Monday, November 25. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second vote to select the 2019 award recipient. The 2019 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.

The Award is named after three-time SMU All-America running back and 1948 Heisman Trophy winner Doak Walker. Walker, who also punted, returned kicks and kicked extra points, led the Mustangs to two Southwest Conference Championships. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions and led the league in scoring his rookie year. During his six years with the Lions, he led the team to two NFL championships and was chosen All-Pro four times. Walker is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.