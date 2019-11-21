Woman last seen at her Santee home on Sunday

SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) – A 55-year-old Santee woman was last seen at her home over the weekend and Orangeburg deputies need your help locating her.

Family and friends of Tina Marie Williamson say she was last seen on Sunday wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans.

Williamson is described as standing about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

According to a report, Williamson’s boyfriend last saw her around 6 p.m. sitting on the porch smoking a cigarette.

“We’re concerned, the family is concerned, she hasn’t been heard from for several days,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you’ve seen or know of this lady’s whereabouts, please give us a call.”

If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.