CPD: Suspects at-large following shooting on Stoneridge Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries and police need your help locating the shooters.

Columbia police say the 23-year-old victim and another male were sitting in a car in the 200 block of Stoneridge Drive just before 8 p.m on November 20 when two armed men began shooting.

According to officials, one victim was shot in the upper body and the other sustained an injury after being hit in the head with a weapon.

After the shooting incident, the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle, police say.

If you have information about the crime contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.