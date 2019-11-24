Statewide Adoption Day brings awareness of the need in SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The SC Department of Social Services recognizes November as National Adoption Month and November 25th is proclaimed by Governor McMaster as Statewide Adoption Day in SC. Nearly eighty (80) children are scheduled to be adopted by 60 families and in family courts in Anderson, Charleston, Horry, and Sumter Counties.

For more information about what the SC Department of Social Services is doing, and how you can do your part click on the link provided here.

See what DSS had to say to ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier when she sat down with them for a preview of Adoption Day