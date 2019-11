COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies discovered the bodies of two people at a home on Banner Hill Road overnight.

The male and female both had gunshot wounds to the upper body and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The incident occurred on November 24 around 3:30 p.m.at a home in the 2500 block of Banner Hill Road.