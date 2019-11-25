Local Living: Time for Holiday Lights in the Midlands

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Christmas Light Displays in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s time for the Holiday season, so get ready to go wild with more than a million twinkling lights.

Riverbanks Zoo’s annual’ ‘Lights Before Christmas’ is now open.

The event features a light display, visits with Santa, hot cocoa and more.

The ‘Lights Before Christmas’ runs on certain nights through December 30, 2019.

You are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

We have a link to ticket information here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas

You can see the Midlands come alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights on the river.

The Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park opens Wednesday, November 27- December 31, 2019.

There will be more than 350 animated light displays.

The drive through display runs each night from 6pm to 10pm.

For more information click here https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-34

Fantasy of Lights takes place at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter and admission is free.

For more information you can check it out here: https://www.sumtersc.gov/event/fantasy-lights-0