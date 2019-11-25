Local Living: Time for Holiday Lights in the Midlands
Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Christmas Light Displays in Local Living
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s time for the Holiday season, so get ready to go wild with more than a million twinkling lights.
Riverbanks Zoo’s annual’ ‘Lights Before Christmas’ is now open.
The event features a light display, visits with Santa, hot cocoa and more.
The ‘Lights Before Christmas’ runs on certain nights through December 30, 2019.
You are encouraged to purchase tickets online.
We have a link to ticket information here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas
You can see the Midlands come alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights on the river.
The Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park opens Wednesday, November 27- December 31, 2019.
There will be more than 350 animated light displays.
The drive through display runs each night from 6pm to 10pm.
For more information click here https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-34
You can head to Sumter to see the Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake.
The lights open Sunday, December 1 and run through December 31.
Fantasy of Lights takes place at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter and admission is free.
For more information you can check it out here: https://www.sumtersc.gov/event/fantasy-lights-0