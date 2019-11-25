Newberry College junior crowned Miss South Carolina USA 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Newberry College student was crowned Miss South Carolina USA 2020.

Hannah Jane Curry, a 20-year-old Greer native won the title as Miss Greenville USA, competing in a field of 28 contestants from across the state. She will represent South Carolina next year as she competes for the title of Miss USA.

The competition was held Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center.

Curry is an early childhood education major, a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and a student ambassador in the College’s admission office. She plans to graduate from Newberry in 2021.