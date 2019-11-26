S.C. holds N.C.-based charity in contempt of court, issues bench warrant for CEO

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — For the first time ever, the South Carolina Administrative Law Court is issuing a bench warrant for the CEO of a charitable group. The group, Miracle House of Hope Ministries, is based out of Charlotte, N.C., and according to court documents has been asking for donations in S.C. since 2012.

Miracle House of Hope is held in contempt after a hearing in court established that the charity was continuing to solicit, despite it being illegal. South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond said serving a bench warrant for the group’s CEO is unprecedented, but it’s important that the group is held accountable for breaking the law.

Hammond said Miracle House of Hope first registered to solicit in S.C. in 2012, and since then they’ve caused issues for the Secretary of State’s Office.

“They did not file their annual report, and after being repeatedly sent notices that this was due, we decided that in 2014, they were going to be suspended. Once you are a suspended organization, you cannot solicit in the state of South Carolina,” said Hammond.

The annual report lets donors know where their money is going.

“So we have no idea on how much money they are raising and how those funds are being distributed,” said Hammond.

Despite being suspended in 2014, Hammond said solicitors from House of Hope continue to come to S.C. He said they’ve been here as recently as this past October.

“They have been soliciting multiple times throughout the state. But we have received a lot of complaints from Greenville, Richland, Seneca and Lexington,” said Hammond. “We want to send a message out there that the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act will be enforced. And if you are suspended, and you are soliciting out there, you are in violation of the law. We’re going to hold you accountable, and we’re going to protect charitable donors here in South Carolina.”

Court documents show the group is held in contempt of court, as well as the unprecedented bench warrant for its reported CEO Bruce Little.

“He’s supposed to serve 90 days or pay the $12,000 that he owes to the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Hammond.

Despite court documents reporting Bruce Little as CEO of the House of Hope, Little himself said that is not his position with the group.

“They’re asking me information of a job title, that’s not my job title. If the state of South Carolina would send the information they need in the correct person’s name, than they can get the information that they’re requesting. They’re requesting it from me, and I’m just the pastor,” said Little, Pastor for the Miracle House of Hope.

Little said he has never sent anyone to solicit in S.C.

“Since they have been sending the information in the wrong person’s name, I have not answered them. I have not spoke to anyone in South Carolina, I have not been in South Carolina, and I definitely have not told anyone to go raise money in South Carolina. That’s not what I do,” said Little.

Hammond says if anyone sees someone from the Miracle House of Hope Ministries soliciting in South Carolina, they’re asked to contact the local authorities and the Secretary of State at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484). Citizens can also file a confidential complaint at www.sos.sc.gov.