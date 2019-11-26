Update on carbon monoxide related deaths at Allen Benedict Court Apartments expected Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A press conference will be held on Wednesday regarding the carbon monoxide related deaths of two men at a Columbia apartment complex early this year.

Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Caldwell Roper both died as a result of CO poisoning at Allen Benedict Court Apartments on January 17, Coroner Gary Watts said.

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department found dangerously high levels of the gas in the apartments were the men died and throughout the public housing complex.

The complex which once housed some 400 families have since be evacuated.

The press conference will be held at the Richland County Courthouse located at 1701 Main Street.

Solicitor Byron E. Gipson, along with City of Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and the City of Columbia Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins are expected to attend.