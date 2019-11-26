WATCH: Dabo Swinney, players break down South Carolina rivalry week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Even though that Palmetto State Rivalry has been fairly one-sided in recent history, this game still carries an incredible weight among the players and coaches in both locker rooms.

For Clemson, this game presents just another hurdle in their quest for consecutive undefeated seasons and trips to the College Football Playoff, and the Tigers are expecting a hostile environment when they travel to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney, Travis Etienne, and Gage Cervenka spoke to the media today about the emotions and preparation that go into this last game of the regular season.