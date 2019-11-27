Suspect targeted, touched victim without consent in store parking lot: Sheriff

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a man was arrested at his West Columbia home following an investigation into an assault in a grocery store parking lot.

Surveillance video and witness statements lead to the arrest of Christian Luis Monje, 36, after he targeted a woman and followed her to her vehicle as she left a store , Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

A community tip helped detectives identify Monje after the Sheriff’s Department posted a segment of the November 8th surveillance video to social media, according to Koon.

Monje is charged with second degree assault and battery, according to an arrest warrant.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.