Trio arrested on drug related charges in Orangeburg

Geonna Davis/OCSO

Fabin Sheard/OCSO

Marvin Gay, Jr./OCSO



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Two Orangeburg residents and an Upstate man have been charged with drug-related charges during the investigation of unrelated incidents.

Marvin Marquelle Gay, Jr, 30, and Geonna Davis, 20, both of Santee; and Fabin Sheard, 19, of Duncan, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Gay was also charged with possession of “molly” or “ecstasy.”

Just before 3 p.m. on November 25, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were continuing an ongoing investigation into recent dwelling shootings when they came upon two occupied vehicles parked together at a Felderville Road residence near Santee, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

According to a report, in spite of investigators instructing the occupants of the vehicles to put their hands up, a passenger in one vehicle attempted to reach toward the floorboard.

The occupants stated they had no weapons in the car when asked by investigators.

However, as the deputies moved nearer to the vehicles, they noticed what turned out to be an AR-15 pistol in one the floorboard of one vehicle and an AK-47 in the other vehicle, Ravenell said.

“These individuals, narcotics and weapons were discovered during our ongoing investigations into shootings into residences,” the sheriff said. “In addition to these illegal drugs, we’ve taken these two rifles off the street. One of these weapons had attachable drums that could give it a 150 round capacity.”

Bond was set on each suspect at $10,000 cash or surety.