Muschamp, players frustrated as 2019 closes

After a Clemson 38-3 Loss Saturday, Coach and players react to end of season.

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks head into the offseason after posting a 4-8 season and a loss to in-state rival Clemson. The Gamecocks’ 38-3 loss Saturday afternoon gives USC its worst season since 2015. Head Coach Will Muschamp a bit salty in the post contest presser, vowed to rebuild, and fix the problems that plagued the team in 2019. But would not address them then. Senior players reflected on their time in garnet and black, looking towards the future.