WATCH: Dabo Swinney sounds off on criticism surrounding Clemson after win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today’s 38-3 win for Clemson over South Carolina was big for a few reasons. First, it gave the Tigers their second consecutive 12-0 regular season. Second, it marked Clemson’s sixth consecutive win in the Palmetto Bowl — a streak that hasn’t been seen since the Tigers won seven straight in the 1930s.

But more importantly, this win keeps Clemson firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. According to head coach Dabo Swinney, that’s not something that the committee wants to see.

After the game, coach Swinney gave his full thoughts on what he believes is unfair criticism surrounding his team, and the double-standard the Tigers feel like they’ve been under all season.