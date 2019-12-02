Local Living: Tis the Season for Angel Trees and Giving Tuesday

Salvation Army Angel Trees now up in area locations for you to help make a child's Christmas wish come true

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We start our look at Local Living with a Christmas tradition.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are now up in area stores.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the project.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child’s name and buy a gift.

The trees will be up through December 8, 2019. For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/

Tis the season for the sounds of the familiar Red Kettle.

This year the Salvation Army is going high tech.

Even if you don’t have any cash or change, to drop in, you can still donate.

This year, you can give using Apple or Google pay.

You can find red kettles at over 60 locations across the Midlands.

Hundreds of organizations in South Carolina are hoping you take part in Giving Tuesday.

It is a nationwide effort to get you to donate to your favorite charity for the holidays.

Organizers say the movement started in New York several years ago, as a way to bring people together to give.

Today, it has grown into a global effort.

Last year, organizers say more than one billion dollars was raised in one day world wide. For more on how to take part click here https://www.givingtuesday.org/