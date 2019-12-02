Shopping online for gifts? Check out these safety tips

Consumer expert tips on cyber safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are shopping online this season, you need to keep some safety tips in mind say consumer experts.

According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, one tip tip keep in mind, do not use public wi-fi when shopping.

Storing credit card information on a site you frequent can be convenient, but also risky if there’s a data breach say experts.

Make sure there are reliability and privacy seals of approval on websites you are ordering from.

Also, make sure your online passwords are strong.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs also reminds you to watch for sales gimmicks.

Free trials, samples, discounts and more are often offered for signing up for a credit card or new service. Avoid making rash decisions while shopping and read the terms and conditions of any offer carefully, say experts.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says you can report a scam or for more information on defending against scams call the Identity Theft Unit at 1 (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or visit consumer.sc.gov and click the Identity Theft Unit tab.

video courtesy-CNN