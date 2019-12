Tis the Season: Christmas Trees and Poinsettias arrive at SC Governor’s Mansion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina’s First Family is ready for Christmas.

Monday morning Price’s Tree Farm and members of the Lexington Technology Center’s Chapter of Future Farmers of America delivered Christmas trees and poinsettias to the SC Governor’s mansion.

South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster was on hand for the delivery, she says it is a sure sign the holiday season is here.