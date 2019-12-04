Man accused in toddler death hit with new charges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) )– The Columbia Police Department says 23 year old Bobby Ramos arrested last week accused of Homicide by Child Abuse in the death of a three year old boy is being hit with new charges.

According to CPD, as they were investigating the death of the toddler along Manse Street, where RCSD officials determined the little boy died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and body, officials say they discovered something else.

Police say they located cats that were living in “deplorable conditions” including at last three cats in carry cages covered in feces, with no food or water.

According to authorities, Columbia investigators have now charged Ramos, and his roommate, 30 year old Jose Cancino both with two counts of Felony Animal Cruelty.

The animals have since been taken into custody of animal control where they were examined by a veterinarian who says “the cats were in poor condition, having been inflicted with repeated and unnecessary pain and suffering”.

Ramos and Cancino remain at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center