Police asking for public’s help in locating missing Holly Hill woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Police in Holly Hill are seeking the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Betty Disher Wolfe was last seen on December 3 driving a white 2014 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag 3246LG.

She’s described as being 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Betty Disher Wolfe are urged to call 803-496-3811 or 803-534-3550