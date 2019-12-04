Shoppers spent big on Black Friday and Cyber Monday: National Retail Federation

New numbers from National Retail Federation on Thanksgiving weekend spending

WASHINGTON (NRF)– It was a big Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers ringing in the sales.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 190 million shoppers spent money and spent a lot if it, from Thanksgiving day to Cyber Monday. The five day spending is a record breaker.

The NRF reporting a 14-percent increase over spending last year.

So how much did those looking to take in the deals spend? According to the National Retail Federation, an average of nearly $361.90.

Video courtesy- CNN