Motley Crue, Def Leppard to headline 2020 Tour with Poison, Joan Jett

80'S Rockers Announce 2020 Tour

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some of the 80s biggest rockers are going on tour.

Thursday, Motley Crue and Def Leppard announced they’re 2020 Tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

In case you’re interested, we checked, and among the tour sites closest to Columbia is Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

They’ll hit the stage there on Saturday July 11, 2020

Tickets go on sale on December 13, 2019.

For more 2020 Tour information just click here : https://www.motley.com/news/2019/12/4/the-stadium-tour-summer-2020