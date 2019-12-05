The A-B-C’s of the 4 C’s and other diamond lessons

Tyler Ryan speaks with Brian Morrow about diamonds and the basics of understanding her best friend.

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – According to Reeds Jeweler’s Brian Morrow, there are five big engagement days. Christmas Eve and Day, New Years Eve and Day, and of course Valentine’s day. With four of the five days less than a month away, diamonds are a very popular Holiday gift.

Morrow says that although there are many considerations that go into the selection of the perfect diamond, there are a few fundamentals that can help start the conversation and decision of the right “best friend.”

Diamond rings can go from fairly inexpensive (they are diamonds, after all) to an amount Mark Zukerburg would have to give some thought to. According to Morrow, the right budget is truly based on your budget, and there is one for everyone. ‘Two months salary is a good guide,” he says when determining how much you want to spend, which includes the setting and band.

So where does the “cost” come in? Diamonds are evaluated and valued based on Four C’s:

The Cut, which does not refer to the shape, but rather the angles and physics of the diamond. The Color – or lake there of, the Carat, which is a unit of weight, and Clarity. The final C refers to the lack of inclusions inclusions cause the light wave to be bend effective the prism.

You can learn more from Brian or about diamonds and making the right choice HERE.

About the writer:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook