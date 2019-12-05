Thousands more US troops could be headed to the middle east

(CNN) – Thousands more American troops could be deployed to the middle east.

Iran has recently transferred short range missiles to Iraq, posing a threat to US troops in the area.

US military officials say the most realistic options are to potentially send four-to-seven thousand additional US troops to the region.

Thursday, President Trump voiced his support for the people of Iran despite the Iranian advance.

“America will always stand with the Iranian people in their righteous struggle for freedom,” the President said. “They’re not being treated properly. All of that money is being wasted on weapons, on other things, and they’re not treating their people properly.”

Pentagon officials say they are still discussing what military capabilities will be needed to deter Iran and for how long.