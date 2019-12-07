Dutch Fork claims fourth-straight state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In a back and forth game between Dutch Fork and Dorman, the Silver Foxes were the last standing in 5A ball Saturday afternoon.

Down 31-28 in overtime, the Foxes need a touchdown to win it, and got just that courtesy of a beautiful pass from Ty Olenchuk to Tennessee football commit Jalin Hyatt in the corner of the endzone to give Dutch Fork a 34-31 win and a fourth-straight state title.

“The seniors really deserved this win,” said Hyatt. “This was the first time we really went through adversity, and we stayed on the road.”

Olenchuk finished 15-of-30 passing for 236 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m speechless,” said the Dutch Fork senior quarterback. “This is the best thing that could’ve happened. Started it off with a championship with Jalin Hyatt and ended a championship with Jalin Hyatt.”

The win gives Tom Knotts his 5th state title in the last 10 years and 12 state championships between his time in North and South Carolina.

“Winning four in a row is great,” said Knotts. “We’ll celebrate until about Christmas and then start on five in a row.”