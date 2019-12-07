Tis the season: There’s still time to give to the Angel Tree

Last Weekend for the Salvation Army Angel Trees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands holiday tradition ends Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Calling all of Santa’s helpers! You still have a chance to help ABC Columbia make a child’s Christmas wish come true.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are up in area locations for the holidays for the last weekend.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes, that they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child from the Angel Tree and buy a gift.

For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree