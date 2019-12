ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A coroner has identified a body found in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

On Friday, authorities said the body was discovered by bridge maintenance workers off of Five Chop Road near Santee.

Two days later, a coroner said the body belonged to 55-year-old Tina Marie Williamson, who was last seen on Nov. 17.

An autopsy will take place on Monday.