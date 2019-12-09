Child killed in crossfire during family dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The football coach of a 5-year-old boy who was killed Saturday when he became caught in the crossfire of a gunfight called him the “heart and soul” of his football team.

Police said Tanarius “TJ” Moore was shot when he became caught in the crossfire during an argument between two women family members. He was later pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital.

Tabios Darden, the boy’s football coach made an emotional post to Facebook after he heard the news.

Calling Tanarius Moore by his nickname “TJ”, the coach said he was named to the all-star team and had a “bright future.”

Tanarius said TJ “was the heart and soul of our defense, and we will honor him every time we take the field. I’m proud to say I had the honor to coach him.”

Read the coach’s full statement below:

Words can’t describe the pain of losing one of your players. It hurts even more knowing that a kid with such a bright future is gone because of a senseless act of violence. TJ was loved by all of the coaches and his teammates. He was the heart and soul of our defense, and we will honor him every time we take the field. I’m proud to say I had the honor to coach him. I wish I had the words to express to his family but under these circumstances I don’t. All I know is that as long as I’m the coach of these kids at Huffman, that he will not be forgotten. Hug your little ones.. Tell them that you love them.. Show them what love is.. There’s a family right now that we all love that won’t get to do that anymore. I’m a strong believer in GOD and I know he will help us get thru this. He gained a special one today and I hope he knows that whoever was playing TJ’s position before he got there is headed to the bench.

A “unity walk” was planned for Monday at 6 p.m. at Maclin Park in Birmingham to honor TJ’s life, according to Birmingham City Council President William Parker.