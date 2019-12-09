Gamecocks to hire Mike Bobo as new offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks are set to hire a new offensive coordinator.

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees announced Monday afternoon it plans on approving an athletics contract for former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo to become USC’s newest OC.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The hire doesn’t come as a surprise. Bobo has been USC’s top target since he stepped down at Colorado State last week.

Bobo was a teammate of Will Muschamp’s at Georgia in the early 1990’s and worked alongside USC WR’s coach Bryan McClendon at UGA.

Sources tell ABC Columbia, McClendon and Bobo are very good friends and both have mutual respect for each other, which will make the transition much easier for McClendon, who was relieved of his play-calling duties last week.

According to ABC Columbia sources, Bobo had interest from multiple schools and strongly considered all options before ultimately deciding to agree to a contract with South Carolina.

Bobo is also expected to coach QB’s for the Gamecocks.

At CSU, Bobo, 45, took the Rams to three-straight bowl games, but finished 7-17 his last two seasons. Prior to his time in Colorado, he was Georgia’s QB’s coach and offensive coordinator for a combined 16 seasons.

At Tuesday’s meeting, USC is also expected to approve a raise for running backs coach Thomas Brown and amend Will Muschamp’s contract.

Sources tell ABC Columbia, Muschamp is expected to have a reduction in salary to offset some of the cost for Brown’s raise and Bobo’s hire.