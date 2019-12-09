Jake Bentley announces transfer to Utah

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last Monday, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley officially announced he would enter the transfer portal and play his 2020 season elsewhere. Today, he announced where he’ll be taking his talents for next year.

The senior signal-caller posted on social media that he will be transferring to the University of Utah for his final season of college eligibility. As a grad transfer, he’ll be able to play immediately with no waiting period.

Excited for this next step, can’t wait to be a part of the Utah family! #GoUtes @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/sxgpUcgbsq — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 9, 2019

Utah was ranked as high as No. 5 this past season before falling to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game this past weekend.

Bentley brings plenty of experience to the Utes offense. He leaves South Carolina with the fourth-most passing yards in program history (7527), the third-most passing touchdowns (55), and the second-highest completion percentage (62%).