Local Living: State Fairgrounds all aglow for Carolina Lights, plus ‘A Starry Night’

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living we are headed to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for the holiday season.

The State Fair is holding its first drive through light show, Carolina Lights is happening now through December 28, 2019.

The show features more than 100 led light displays, 25 dancing Christmas trees, and a 25 foot tall frosty the snowman.

You can see the display from 6pm-9pm Monday through Thursday and from 6pm-10pm Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $20 per car. For more on Carolina Lights click here https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights

Five Points will get into the Christmas spirit.

The annual holiday event, ‘A Starry Night’, is set to take place Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4pm- 8pm.

It will feature holiday specials, visits with Santa and holiday treats.

For more information on the event just log on here http://fivepointscolumbia.com/index.php

It’s time for the Holiday season, so get ready to go wild with more than a million twinkling lights.

Riverbanks Zoo’s annual’ ‘Lights Before Christmas’ is now open.

The event features a light display, visits with Santa, hot cocoa and more.

The ‘Lights Before Christmas’ runs on certain nights through December 30, 2019.

You are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

We have a link to ticket information here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas

You can see the Midlands come alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights on the river.

The Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park runs through December 31, 2019.

There are more than 350 animated light displays.

The drive through display runs each night from 6pm to 10pm.

For more information click here https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-34