Suspect sought for indecent exposure at SC State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State University police say they are searching for a man who exposed himself on campus.

The suspect is described at a black male standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark blue pants and and hoodie/jacket, police say.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 11 a.m. on Monday at Turner Hall.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the campus police at 803-536-7188.