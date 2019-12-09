Three Gamecocks Named Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina placed three defensive players, D.J. Wonnum , Javon Kinlaw and Israel Mukuamu , on the All-SEC second team as selected by the Associated Press, it was announced today.

Wonnum, a 6-5, 260-pound senior defensive end from Stone Mountain, Ga., recorded 37 tackles including 24 solo stops. He was tied for 12th in the SEC with 9.5 tackles for loss and tied for 17th with 4.5 sacks. He also logged three quarterback hurries, forced a fumble, blocked a kick and had an interception. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week against Kentucky after recording 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pound senior defensive tackle from Charleston, S.C., notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. The midseason All-American and probable first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound sophomore cornerback from Bossier City, La., ranked fifth on the team with 59 tackles, while his team-leading four interceptions tied for second in the SEC. He ranked third in the conference with a team-high 13 passes defended. Mukuamu was the national Player of the Week after intercepting three passes, including a pick-6, in the upset win over Georgia.

Wonnum and Kinlaw have both accepted invitations to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 25 in Mobile, Ala.

Here is the complete 2019 A.P. All-SEC squads: https://apnews.com/ a735c1a4ee65ccae769fa9ad4361d7 76