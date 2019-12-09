Three-month-old suffered life-threatening internal and external injuries by mother’s boyfriend: CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is behind bars charged with the attempted murder of his girlfriend’s three-month-old son.

According to investigators with the Columbia Police Department Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Tyrone Weeks is accused of assaulting the baby on December 2 at a Bailey Street home.

The child’s mother took the baby to a local hospital for treatment and medical staff notified CPD, investigators say.

According to doctors, the victim had multiple life-threatening injuries, both internally and externally to his upper and lower body.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), investigators say.

Weeks is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $750,000 surety bond.

He’s charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child.