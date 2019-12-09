Tragic accident kills five year old at town Christmas parade in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are investigating what is being called a “tragic accident” that killed a five year old child.

It happened Saturday at the end of the town’s Christmas parade.

According to officials, the accident involved a parade float, and five year old, Ameer Frazier.

They say the child was being dropped off at the end of the parade when the accident occurred.

Authorities added that no charges are expected to be filed at this time.