Columbia,SC (WOLO) –According to the CDC, as of the montg if deight people infected with this outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from three states.

The case patients report that illnesses started on dates ranging from November 5, 2019 to November 15, 2019. This outbreak strain found in case patients is different from the outbreak strain of the larger E. coliO157:H7 outbreak linked to romaine from the Salinas, California growing region.

Preliminary information indicates that the romaine lettuce in the salad kits eaten by some sick people may have contained romaine from the Salinas growing region, though the romaine and other ingredients in the kit may have come from another growing region as well.

Authorities are investigating the source of the ingredients in the kits and are trying to determine which ingredient may have been contaminated.

Further information will be provided as the investigation progresses.