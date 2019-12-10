El Monterey breakfast burrito recalled for pieces of plastic in product

Florence, SC (WOLO) — Ruiz Food Products Inc., a company out of Florence South Carolina, is recalling more than 55 thousand pounds of their frozen, breakfast burrito which containing eggs, sausage, and cheese may also be contaminated with pieces of plastic according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall was announced today, Tuesday December 10th, 2019 for the El Monterey Burrito Eff, Sausage and cheese withe a ‘Best if Used By’ date of Jan. 15th, 2021 with a lot code number of 19288.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company says the problem was detected after FSIS learned of three consumer complaints where they reported finding small white, rigid pieces of plastic found in the burrito. If you think you may have purchased the product you can get more information by contacting USDA at 1-888-674-6854.