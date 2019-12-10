Source: Eagles lose WR Alshon Jeffery for season due to foot injury

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss the rest of the season with what coach Doug Pederson called a “significant” foot injury, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL Network first reported that Jeffery would miss the rest of the season.

Jeffery was taken to the locker room on a cart during the second quarter of Monday’s 23-17 win over the New York Giants. He was not contacted on the play, but left the field limping before throwing his helmet down and entering the medical tent. He then sat in the front seat of a cart that headed down the tunnel.

The injury left Carson Wentz with just two active receivers for the rest of the game: JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. With Nelson Agholor still dealing with a knee injury, the Eagles are expected to make a move at receiver in the near future. They have three receivers on their practice squad, including Marken Michel, the brother of Sony Michel who had a strong offseason for the Eagles.

“We’re going to work through that today and try to get something in place here pretty quick, and we’re back on the field tomorrow,” Pederson said.

Jeffery finished the season with 43 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, meanwhile, is week-to-week with an ankle injury, Pederson said. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him at right tackle Monday and appears to be the leading candidate for the job moving forward.