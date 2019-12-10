UofSC avoids sanctions following presidential search

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina will not face any repercussions as a result of an inquiry into last summer’s presidential search.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools examined the search and the board of trustee’s subsequent vote that resulted in the appointment of President Bob Caslen.

Students and faculty questioned the hiring saying there was undue political pressure placed on the board.

A spokesperson for the board says it sees the review as an opportunity for reflection and to reaffirm our commitment to meeting the highest standards of ethical, transparent and accountable board governance, both in word and in action.