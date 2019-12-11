Holiday Market Square to showcase work by Department of Disabilities crafters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to get a one of a kind Christmas gift.

Thursday, the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs is holding its first ever holiday market at its office on Harden Street Extension.

Organizers say they are using the event to showcase the great products that people with special needs produce.

The event runs 9am- 3:30pm Thursday December 12, 2019.

What: DDSN’s 1st Annual Holiday Market Square

Where: DDSN Central Office, 3440 Harden St. Ext., Columbia SC

