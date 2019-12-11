Press conference over ratifying Equal Rights Amendment in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two lawmakers will hold a press conference today at the State House on their joint resolutions to have South Carolina ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The press conference by Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Senator Tom Davis will be at 11 a.m.

According to the Post & Courier, the bill aims to add an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that spells out that the equality of rights under the law, can’t be denied on the basis of sex.

The amendment, which was passed by Congress in 1972, needs to be ratified by 38 states to be added to the constitution, but only 37 have done so.

Cobb-Hunter told the newspaper that she filed for the legislation earlier this year because the state needs to at least have a discussion on eliminating discrimination against women in employment, health care, and other areas.