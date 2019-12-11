WATCH: USF introduces former Clemson OC Jeff Scott as head coach

TAMPA, DEC. 11, 2019 (USF Athletics) – Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly believes the sky is the limit for USF football with a charismatic, new leader the Bulls and Bay area community can enthusiastically get behind.

Less than two weeks after beginning his national search, Kelly proudly introduced Jeff Scott as the fifth head coach in program history before a packed crowd at the Sam & Martha Gibbons Alumni Center on Wednesday morning.

The co-offensive coordinator at Clemson since 2015 and a member of the football staff at his alma mater since 2008, Scott has been a key part of the rise of one of the most dominant football programs in the nation. He has helped lead the Tigers to their fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance in 2019, three CFP Championship game appearances (2015, 2016 & 2018 seasons) and national titles in the 2016 and 2018 seasons. Clemson scored 21 fourth-quarter points to defeat Alabama, 35-31, in the CFP National Championship game on Jan. 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to claim the program’s first national title in 35 years.

“Jeff is a very bright, enthusiastic and driven leader for our program and we are thrilled to welcome him to USF and back to Florida, where he was born and where he has recruited so well for Clemson for many years,” Kelly said. “He is a young and extremely gifted offensive mind, a developer of high-level talent and an elite national recruiter who brings the experience of having played an integral role from the beginning in helping to build one of the most successful programs in college football. We are thrilled that he and his wife, Sara, and their daughter, Savannah, are joining our Bulls family and will be part of the exciting future of USF football.”

In his fifth season serving as co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in 2019, Scott helped Clemson claim its fifth straight ACC title and improve to 13-0 on the year with a 62-17 ACC Championship game victory over Virginia in which the Tiger posted 619 yards of offense. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was named the game MVP after posting nine receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Clemson will enter its CFP semifinal matchup with Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 ranked No. 3 nationally in total offense (547.7 ypg) and No. 4 in scoring offense (46.5 ppg).

“I have great respect for the USF football program and what has been accomplished in a very short time and can’t wait to get to work building on that foundation to produce a championship program,” Scott said “I am thankful to President Currall and Michael Kelly for this tremendous opportunity and their support and belief in me. It is difficult to leave my alma mater and the great program we have built at Clemson, but I believe we can do great things at USF. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and all the Clemson players and staff for the great experiences and lessons that have prepared me to lead USF football. Go Bulls!”

Scott served as head coach at Blythewood (S.C.) High School (2005-06) and won a 3A state title in the first year the program fielded a varsity team. He entered the college ranks as wide receivers coach at Presbyterian College in 2007 before returning to Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2008.

Scott graduated cum laude from Clemson in 2003 with a degree in mathematics, having earned President’s List recognition with a 4.0 grade-point average in 2001 and 2002. He went on to earn a master’s degree in education instruction technology from American Intercontinental University (2005).

He was a three-year letterman at wide receiver at Clemson (2000-2002) and was named the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete and recipient of the Athletic Director’s Excellence Award. The Tigers reached three bowl games during his time as a player.

Scott and his wife, Sara, have a young daughter, Savannah.