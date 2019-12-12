Five Points shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Fifth Judicial Circuit court says a man accused of a 2018 shooting at Five Points has pleaded guilty and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On Wednesday, authorities say Arthur Jones, Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, among others.

Columbia Police say in March 2018, Jones shot into a crowd after an argument in Five Points, hitting three people.

Officials say they located two injured victims on Greene Street and a third victim at the intersection of Greene and Pavillion Streets.

He was taken at the Richland County Detention Center.