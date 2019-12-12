Man wanted for shooting this month has been captured.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C – Lexington County deputies say a man wanted for a shooting this month has been finally captured.

Authorities say Jamel Higgs was arrested at a Charlotte apartment complex by US Marshals on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019.

According to investigators, on December 3rd, he got into an argument with another man in a Gaston mobile home park, shot the man multiple times and took off.

Higgs faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.